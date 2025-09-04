Fairtrade Africa is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of investing in African and Middle Eastern farming communities. The organization announced it has channeled almost €700 million into over 780 community projects, focusing on building a fairer and more resilient future for farmers.
The investments have funded critical initiatives, including schools, health facilities, and climate adaptation programs. By uniting producer organizations, Fairtrade has helped secure guaranteed minimum prices and premium payments, reducing farmers’ vulnerability to market shocks and enabling them to increase trade across the continent.
To mark the anniversary, Fairtrade Africa launched its new strategy, outlining a clear vision for the future. The plan promises to continue empowering smallholder farmers and workers across 33 countries by focusing on several key areas:
- Scaling Regenerative Agriculture: The organization aims to restore degraded land and promote sustainable farming practices.
- Empowering Youth: Fairtrade plans to equip 10,000 young farmers with digital climate tools.
- Boosting Intra-African Trade: A new initiative will focus on launching “Made by Africa” brands under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand trade within the continent.
- Deepening women and youth leadership: Fairtrade Africa is committed to increasing women’s representation in leadership roles within cooperatives. Currently, over 25% of leadership positions are held by women, which is three times the industry average.
Reflecting on the milestone, Fairtrade Africa Executive Director Isaac Tongola said, “For two decades, Fairtrade Africa has walked alongside farmers and workers to ensure their voices are heard and their communities thrive. As we look to the next 20 years, our focus is clear: fairer prices, stronger communities, and sustainable trade that works for both people and planet.”
Tongola added that the organization remains dedicated to championing fairer prices, building resilient communities, and ensuring producers can thrive in a rapidly changing world.