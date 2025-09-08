Shares

The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars Team have flown out to Spain for a week-long international football training. Ahead of the trip, the All-Stars were hosted for a farewell dinner and were encouraged to embrace the experience both on and off the pitch.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this journey possible, especially our young players who continue to inspire us with their passion and talent. This trip is not just another travel experience; it is an opportunity to learn, to sharpen your skills, and to showcase your abilities on a global stage. As you embark on this exciting journey to Spain, I wish each one of you a safe trip and a rewarding experience,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The All Stars squad will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills under the guidance of professional football coaches from SD Huesca, participate in high intensity training sessions, and play friendly matches against Huesca’s Youth Academy.

Beyond football, the players will immerse themselves in cultural experiences, such as sightseeing tours and the opportunity to witness an exciting Segunda Division clash between SD Huesca and Málaga CF.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Chrispine Odindo, coach of the All-Stars Girls Team, expressed optimism about the trip: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players to learn, grow, and test themselves against international talent. For us coaches, it is equally important as we get exposure to new training methods that will enrich the local game when we return. I look forward to the exposure, to experiencing football in a different environment, and to learning new coaching methods and techniques that I can bring back home to continue nurturing our young talent.”

The All-Star team will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls).

Below are players who are members of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Star team.

Name Gender Org Team
1 Mercy Akoth Oduor F Player Plateau Queens
2 Martha Nafula Wekhanya F Player Barcelona Ladies SC
3 Swaum Masungo Nanjala F Player Plateau Queens
4 Peris Mapenzi Safari F Player Brenda Girls
5 Naomi Masinde Nanjala F Player Barcelona Ladies SC
6 Sonia Wambui Ng’ang’a F Player Barcelona Ladies SC
7 Calta Nasambu Wanjala F Player Barcelona Ladies SC
8 Sharon Asado Ndolo F Player Voi Starlet
9 Patience Kasichana F Player Dagoretti Girls
10 Manda Sunira Were (c) F Player Highland Royals Moi Girls Eldoret
11 Hellen Mito Auma F Player Madira FC
12 Serphine Sheila Juma F Player Beijing Raiders FC
13 Armstrong Juma Omondi M Player Obunga FC
14 Derrick Oketch Oloo M Player Ebwali Boys
15 Dennis Okumu Opiyo M Player Lucky Summer sports club
16 Neddy Kithinji Moses M Player Predators FC
17 Bryton Otieno Onyona M Player Obunga FC
18 Joseph Ankoi Maosa M Player Nyaguku FC
19 Baraka Rodgers Kayaa M Player Bandari Youth FC
20 Francis Ambrose Sibabu M Player Bandari Youth FC
21 Stanley Waswa (c) M Player Ndura Sports Academy FC
22 Edwin Onyango Haga M Player Ebwale Boys
23 Brian Odiwuor Aroka M Player Obunga FC
24 David Wanyama Tabu M Player Bandari Youth FC
25 Felix Mwendwa Munguti M Player Machakos Boys