The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team is off to Spain. The 25 top players, scouted from the Season 4 tournament, will leave Nairobi on Saturday, September 6th, for a week-long football training camp that is set to be a major boost for their young careers.
The team is composed of 13 boys and 12 girls, chosen from an initial squad of 32. While 25 will travel to Spain, the others have already secured significant career milestones, earning call-ups to various national and international clubs. These achievements highlight the incredible talent that the Chapa Dimba tournament continues to discover and nurture.
“Chapa Dimba has always been about opening doors of opportunity for Kenyan youth,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC. “We are incredibly proud to see this vision come to life. To see players like Austin Odongo, Emily Moranga, and Khamis Nyale break into professional clubs while others take this next big step in Spain fills us with immense pride. This is the heartbeat of Safaricom Chapa Dimba: empowering our youth, transforming their lives, and showcasing Kenyan football talent to the world.”
During their time in Spain, the team will get a true taste of professional football. They will train at the state-of-the-art facilities of the Base Aragonesa de Fútbol, S.D. Huesca’s modern sports city. The players will also face off against Huesca’s Youth Academy, participate in masterclasses led by professional players, and attend a Segunda Division match between SD Huesca and Málaga CF. The trip also includes cultural experiences like sightseeing and city tours.
“Visiting Spain and experiencing world-class football has always been a dream, and now it is becoming a reality,” said Swaumu Masungo, a Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars player. “I am determined to make the most of this opportunity, learn as much as possible, and use the lessons to grow my football career.”
The All-Star team will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls). They will be accompanied by coaches Chrispine Odindo and Evans Oketch, along with representatives from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).
Below are players who are members of the All-Star team.
|Name
|Gender
|Org
|Team
|1
|Mercy Akoth Oduor
|F
|Player
|Plateau Queens
|2
|Martha Nafula Wekhanya
|F
|Player
|Barcelona Ladies SC
|3
|Swaum Masungo Nanjala
|F
|Player
|Plateau Queens
|4
|Peris Mapenzi Safari
|F
|Player
|Brenda Girls
|5
|Naomi Masinde Nanjala
|F
|Player
|Barcelona Ladies SC
|6
|Sonia Wambui Ng’ang’a
|F
|Player
|Barcelona Ladies SC
|7
|Calta Nasambu Wanjala
|F
|Player
|Barcelona Ladies SC
|8
|Sharon Asado Ndolo
|F
|Player
|Voi Starlet
|9
|Patience Kasichana
|F
|Player
|Dagoretti Girls
|10
|Manda Sunira Were (c)
|F
|Player
|Highland Royals Moi Girls Eldoret
|11
|Hellen Mito Auma
|F
|Player
|Madira FC
|12
|Serphine Sheila Juma
|F
|Player
|Beijing Raiders FC
|13
|Armstrong Juma Omondi
|M
|Player
|Obunga FC
|14
|Derrick Oketch Oloo
|M
|Player
|Ebwali Boys
|15
|Dennis Okumu Opiyo
|M
|Player
|Lucky Summer sports club
|16
|Neddy Kithinji Moses
|M
|Player
|Predators FC
|17
|Bryton Otieno Onyona
|M
|Player
|Obunga FC
|18
|Joseph Ankoi Maosa
|M
|Player
|Nyaguku FC
|19
|Baraka Rodgers Kayaa
|M
|Player
|Bandari Youth FC
|20
|Francis Ambrose Sibabu
|M
|Player
|Bandari Youth FC
|21
|Stanley Waswa (c)
|M
|Player
|Ndura Sports Academy FC
|22
|Edwin Onyango Haga
|M
|Player
|Ebwale Boys
|23
|Brian Odiwuor Aroka
|M
|Player
|Obunga FC
|24
|David Wanyama Tabu
|M
|Player
|Bandari Youth FC
|25
|Felix Mwendwa Munguti
|M
|Player
|Machakos Boys