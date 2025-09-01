Shares

The M-Pesa Foundation has invested Ksh. 50 million towards the construction of a new maternity wing at the Chegilet Health Centre in Keiyo North Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The investment will support the construction of a 12 bed postnatal ward, a 12 bed antenatal ward, a 6 bed Kangaroo room, an obstetrics theatre, an induction room, a 6 bed labour ward, a 2 bed delivery room, and a newborn unit, among other facilities.

“Health is a key pillar for M-Pesa Foundation, because we realise that good health is the cornerstone of any thriving community. To achieve this, we work closely with our partners to ensure that we bring healthcare closer to the people who need it most, ensuring that no one is left behind, with a focus on maternal and child health and non-communicable diseases,” said Nicholas Ng’ang’a, M-Pesa Foundation Chairman.

Speaking during the groundbreaking, Gilbert Biwott, the nurse in charge of the maternity wing at Chegilet Health Centre, said that the new maternity wing will significantly ease congestion, thereby reducing maternal and neonatal complications in the region.

“This maternity wing will transform how we deliver health services in this region. For years, mothers have had to travel long distances or rely on overstretched facilities for safe deliveries. This is a milestone for Elgeyo Marakwet.”

Meanwhile, in Marakwet West Sub-County, over 3000 residents benefited from a free medical camp at Kapkoros Primary School, which the M-Pesa Foundation organised in partnership with Zuri Health, Lion First Sight Eye Hospital, and the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE).

Some of the services offered at the camp included eye care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screenings, fistula screenings, general doctor consultations, diabetes screenings, hypertension monitoring, and child health consultations.

The Foundation also distributed Mama Packs containing essentials for both mothers and babies to new mothers at Iten County Referral Hospital to enhance maternal and child health.

One of the beneficiaries, Thomas Kamengich, a resident of Marakwet West, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I have been experiencing eye problems for a long time, but could not afford to see a specialist. At this camp, I was examined and given treatment, and I did not have to spend a single shilling. This kind of support makes us feel seen and cared for.”

Another new mother, Valentine Cherop, who received a Mama Pack, also added that, “As a mother of twins, I was anxious about not having enough for my babies. The Mama Pack has given me confidence and relief, and I truly appreciate the Foundation for thinking about mothers like us.”

Through such investments and outreach programmes, M-Pesa Foundation continues to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved areas, ensuring that communities across Kenya have access to quality and dignified health services.

To date, the Foundation’s health initiatives have reached over 2 million people in more than 47 counties, with a focus on maternal health, non-communicable diseases, and mobile health outreach.