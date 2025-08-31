Opening a bank account used to mean a trip to a physical branch, but thanks to mobile technology, that’s no longer the case.
NCBA Bank has streamlined the process, allowing you to open an account instantly from the comfort of your home using their mobile app. The digital account opening service is available for new customers only and currently defaults to a Go Banking current account
This simple guide will walk you through the simple and convenient steps to get started.
1. Download the NCBA NOW app
The first thing you need to do is download the official NCBA NOW app. You can find it on both the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users.
2. Launch the app and start the process
Once the app is installed, open it. On the home screen, you’ll see an option to “Open an Account.” Tap this to begin the digital onboarding process.
3. Provide your personal information
You’ll be prompted to enter your personal and contact details. The app will securely ask you to provide information from your Kenyan National ID. This service is currently available to Kenyan National ID holders only.
4. Verify your identity
This is a key part of the digital process. You’ll need to take a clear selfie for identity verification. This step ensures that the person opening the account is the rightful owner of the ID being used.
5. Review and submit your application
After entering your details and taking your selfie, you’ll be shown a summary of your application. You will need to read and agree to the bank’s terms and conditions. If all the information is correct, you can submit your application.
6. Activate your account
The process is almost instant, with the account being opened within 5 minutes once all customer details have been verified. After a quick verification, your new account will be created. You’ll receive a confirmation message. To fully activate the account, you will be required to make an initial deposit of Ksh. 500 once the account is successfully opened. Once the deposit is made, your account is ready to use!
Key features and benefits
- The account has a low opening balance requirement of just Ksh. 500, with a zero minimum operating balance.
- Enjoy a current account with a zero monthly ledger fee.
- Mobile banking is automatically set up when you open your account.
- You can apply for a digital loan of up to Ksh. 1 million straight from the app.
- Free monthly e-statements.
- Free incoming funds transfers.
- Visa Classic debit card.
- A chequebook is available upon request.
- The account also provides access to a variety of exclusive debit and credit card offers.