In a surprising move for the 2026 Formula 1 season, Cadillac has announced that their driver line-up for their debut campaign will be Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers, aged 35, will return to the F1 grid after losing their seats at the end of the previous season.

Cadillac, the 11th team to join the sport, is backed by General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon. The team opted for experience, with Perez and Bottas bringing a combined 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 wins to the table. Both drivers have signed multi-year deals.

Lowdon stated, “Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.” He added that their leadership, feedback, and speed will be invaluable.

Perez, who left Red Bull after the 2024 season, will be making his return. He expressed his excitement, saying, “Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.” He believes that being part of such an ambitious project from the beginning is a huge responsibility and is confident in taking it on. Perez also highlighted the goal of making the team a “real contender” and the “team of the Americas.”

Bottas, who was a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2025 after leaving Sauber, also shared his enthusiasm. “From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” he said. He emphasized that the project is a long-term vision and that it’s not every day you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up.

Dan Towriss, CEO of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, said that Bottas and Perez bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive. “They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1 Team stands for,” he said. GM President Mark Reuss echoed this, calling the new drivers “a welcome addition to the Cadillac racing family.”