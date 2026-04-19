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As the academic calendar progresses, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has streamlined the process for parents and guardians to verify the registration details of their children. Ensuring that a candidate’s information is correctly captured in the KNEC database is a critical step in preparing for the national assessments.

For those sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), a simple SMS service is now available to confirm registration status instantly.

The quick SMS verification method

To check the registration status of a candidate, follow these steps:

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone. Compose a new message containing the candidate’s Assessment Number . Send the message to the official shortcode: 20076 . You will receive a reply containing the registration details.

Note: This service attracts a charge of Ksh. 25/- per SMS across all networks.

What details should you verify?

Once you receive the confirmation SMS, it is essential to review the following details for accuracy:

Name Spelling: Ensure the names are in the correct order and spelled exactly as they appear on the birth certificate.

Gender: Confirm that the gender is correctly indicated.

Subject Choices: For KPSEA and KJSEA, double-check that the optional subjects (e.g., Religious Education options like CRE, IRE, or HRE) are correctly listed.

School Code & Name: Verify that the candidate is registered under the correct institution.

Critical deadlines and next steps

According to recent updates from KNEC, the portal for these assessments was active earlier this year, with KJSEA registration specifically concluding on March 31, 2026.

The current window for verification via SMS is open until April 30, 2026. This deadline is vital; any discrepancies found after this date may be difficult to rectify and could lead to complications during the actual assessment period.

If you notice any incorrect information in the SMS response, do not attempt to fix it via SMS. Instead: