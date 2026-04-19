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In a move that has sparked significant conversation across the city’s political landscape, the Nairobi City County government has officially appointed Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, to the Board of Management for Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The appointment, formalized under Gazette Notice No. 5733, was made by the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health Services. Gaucho will serve as a board member for a three-year term, effective April 16, 2026.

The new board at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital,a critical Level 5 facility serving the populous Eastlands area. will be chaired by Dr. Elvis Meli. Other members joining Gaucho on the board include:

Dr. Chama Nzai

Susan Wanjiru Kamau

Knight Medza Kaingu

Abdalla Ali

While the gazette notice lists a standard professional roster, the inclusion of Calvince Okoth has drawn the most attention. Known as the Bunge la Mwananchi president, Gaucho has been a vocal and often controversial figure in Nairobi politics, frequently seen at the forefront of grassroots mobilization and political protests.

Political analysts suggest this appointment is a classic example of political reward.

The board takes office at a time when Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital is under intense scrutiny to improve service delivery and infrastructure. Whether Gaucho’s transition from the streets to the boardroom will result in better advocacy for the common man or if this is merely a strategic political “gift” remains to be seen.

The new board’s term is set to run until April 2029.