Zipline has called for a national supply chain framework that will accelerate equitable health access for communities across Kenya by strengthening last-mile delivery and improving resilience.

The call came during a high-level side event at the 2025 Devolution Conference, themed Accelerating Equitable Health Access through Drone Technology and Innovative Partnerships. Discussions at the event emphasised that Kenya’s progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) depends on a more coordinated national approach to medical supply chains. Speakers noted that while counties have made major strides in strengthening health systems, gaps remain in last-mile delivery, cold chain integrity and emergency response.

Since launching operations in Kenya, Zipline has built a drone delivery network that ensures medical supplies, including blood, vaccines and medicines are delivered to underserved communities. Zipline provides centralised on-demand distribution, bringing care to patients.

In partnership with Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kericho and Nyamira counties, Zipline has delivered 953 units of blood in recent months, reducing transfusion referrals by 30 per cent. Zipline has also completed 23,800 deliveries of essential medicines and 213,492 vaccine doses. Its agile distribution model has enabled 8,700 high-risk youth to initiate prevention medication, with retention rates above 80 percent – reaching 27 times more young people than traditional facility-based care alone.

Speaking at the event, Charles Kariuki, Sales Director at Zipline Kenya, said, “Equitable healthcare is not just an abstract idea – it should be the reality of every Kenyan today. By rethinking how we design medical supply chains and aligning government priorities with private sector innovation, we can close many of the current gaps and build resilient systems that deliver life-saving care to every community.”

CEO of Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Victor Nyagaya, said, “The adoption of drone technology for medical deliveries in the Lake Region Economic Bloc is a transformative step in strengthening healthcare systems. It enables timely, reliable, and efficient access to critical supplies, from life-saving blood to essential medicines, especially in remote areas. Our region is proud to lead this innovation in Kenya.”

Ms. Caroline Kiunga, Global Humanitarian Relief Director at the UPS Foundation, said. “I want to see Kenya at the top of the list of countries using drone technology for essential medical supplies. We have the numbers for vaccine distribution, so let’s adopt the use of drones.”

The side event featured notable speakers, including Victor Nyagaya, CEO of the LREB, who highlighted the vital role of innovation in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Other contributors included Dr. Donald Mogoi (Migori County Health), Dr. Gregory Ganda (Kisumu County Health), Caroline Wanjiru Kiunga-Kihusa (Global Humanitarian Relief Director, UPS Foundation), Dr. Betty Langa’t (Kericho County Health), and Ms. Lynette Apindi (Muhoroni Sub-County EPI).