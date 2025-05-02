Shares

Homa Bay County has expanded its partnership with Zipline in order to improve access to life-saving medicines for its residents.

Zipline initially partnered with Homa Bay County, with support from the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF), to ensure access to HIV medication and overcome stigma, logistical and cost challenges. This is through delivering prevention and sexual and reproductive health products and counselling directly to young people.

The new partnership will now include a broader range of life-saving supplies, such as:

Blood products are used to manage postpartum haemorrhage, a leading cause of maternal deaths.

Vaccines, including malaria and HPV vaccines, are to boost immunization rates and reduce missed vaccination opportunities.

Essential medicines like oxytocin, used to treat maternal bleeding and prevent fatal childbirth complications.

Anti-snake venom and anti-rabies treatments, vital for protecting farmers and rural populations from potentially lethal bite injuries.

Emergency treatments including insulin injections for diabetic patients and labetalol for hypertensive crises.

With Zipline’s centralised inventory management and autonomous delivery technology, healthcare facilities across Homa Bay County can manage their stock and respond to emergencies.

Homa Bay County Governor, Gladys Wanga, said, “This initiative will facilitate the distribution of essential medications and blood products to remote healthcare facilities across the county. The initial phase of this project aims to reach 84 designated health facilities, ensuring that emergency medicines and supplies can be delivered swiftly, even to locations that are difficult to access due to geographical challenges or adverse weather conditions”.

Charles Kariuki, Sales Director at Zipline Kenya, said, “This expansion reflects a bold shift from reactive delivery to a resilient, county-wide system. By integrating Zipline into their health infrastructure, Homa Bay County is not only improving last-mile delivery—they’re enabling consistent access to essential medicines, reducing stockouts, and strengthening facility-level response. This drives better health outcomes and economic value: fewer emergency referrals, less wastage, and more efficient use of limited public resources. It’s a smarter, more sustainable model for health system resilience.”