Zipline, an instant logistics company has in partnership with the Kisumu County Government executed an agreement to leverage its warehousing facility and autonomous aircraft technology. The technology will be used for the storage and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, blood products and other medical commodities to health facilities within the Kisumu County.

The agreement specifies the establishment and operation of a Zipline distribution hub in Kisumu County that will act as the base of operations for the Zipline uncrewed aerial system (UAS). Following the roll out of Zipline’s UAS delivery operations from its distribution hub in Kisumu County, the parties will collaborate in a project operations phase, in accordance with standard operating procedure and terms of service. This is with the objective of providing medical commodities including COVID-19 vaccines doses to health facilities within the operational area.

Commenting on the partnership, Kisumu County Governor H.E. Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, said, “We have made some significant efforts in improving the overall healthcare delivery of our people. It is heartwarming to note, therefore, that our mission of achieving universal health coverage is on course with this historic partnership which will ensure that no one is left behind as a result of their location.”

On his part, Keller Rinaudo, co-founder and CEO of Zipline had this to say, “We’ve seen how automated, on-demand delivery can transform healthcare systems to make them more efficient, effective and equitable. Zipline’s expansion into Kenya, our seventh country, in partnership with Kisumu County, is a pivotal step forward to expand these important benefits to more communities around the world.”