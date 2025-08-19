Shares

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) is hosting its 16th Annual Education and Leadership Congress for 4,404 Wings to Fly and Elimu scholars across the country, during the August school holidays. They include 3,402 refugee scholars from Dadaab and Kakuma.

The congress is being hosted under the theme The Innovation Generation: Igniting Ideas, Creating Impact. The two-day event aims to empower scholars through mentorship, leadership development, and social transformation. The program is implemented by Equity Group Foundation in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, the Ministry of Education, the World Bank, Global Partnership Education, the German Government through KfW development bank, Equity Bank and other stakeholders.

The theme will focus on empowering scholars to develop their future visions while cultivating scholarly excellence, ethical leadership, and essential innovation skills.

The congress is tailored to empower the scholars in the five key pillars that form the basis of the program. These include academic excellence, value-centered living, transformative leadership, giving back to society, and gender sensitization.

The scholars will engage with top corporate and business captains, program partner representatives, government officials from the Ministry of Education, Senior Staff from Equity Group Foundation, Equity Bank, religious leaders, members of academia, teachers, and other scholars in interactive plenary sessions aimed at challenging them to be creative and innovative in driving change within their homes, schools, and communities.

Speaking during the Nairobi Congress held at Alliance Girls High School, Equity Group Foundation Board Director, Dr. Ruth Kagia, said, “We are cultivating more than scholars – we are developing a movement of purpose-driven leaders who will redefine Kenya’s future. Our unique model intertwines world-class education, transformative mentorship, and strong ethical values to create true agents of change.”

The Wings to Fly and Elimu scholarship programs provide comprehensive secondary school scholarships for bright and needy students across the country. To date, Equity Group Foundation under the Wings to Fly scholarship program and the Elimu Scholarship Program has benefitted 60,009 scholars.

During the Kakuma Congress, Waweru Mathenge, Director Legal at Equity Bank Kenya, noted that over the past 16 years, Equity has supported KCSE candidates through the Wings to Fly and Elimu programs. On average, 82% of the students have attained university entry grades.

Waweru encouraged the scholars, saying: “Let today mark the beginning of a journey where you embrace innovation, challenge the status quo, and use your knowledge to make a lasting impact. Remember, no dream is too big and no idea too small. You have the potential to be the changemakers of tomorrow. Go forth and leave a legacy that will inspire generations.”

Speaking during the Dadaab Congress, Mr. Peter Gachanji from the Ministry of Education reminded the scholars, “You are special, so value this opportunity. Many others would have wished for the same chance, but did not get it.” He encouraged scholars to set clear and realistic goals, develop a consistent study routine, cultivate good time management habits and read to understand rather than merely memorize.

The experience is designed to transform how scholars approach daily decisions, equipping them to generate meaningful change in their academic journeys, personal growth, and community impact.

Under the EGF innovation pillar, the Tech Apprenticeship Program has provided hands-on experience to 415 Wings to Fly alumni and Equity Leaders Program (ELP) scholars, immersing them in cutting-edge fields such as HealthTech, AgTech, InsurTech, and LegalTech. Participants also had the opportunity to be mentored by global tech leaders, including Microsoft, Cisco, and AWS.

Additionally, the Equity Leaders Program continues to make a significant impact, in the 2024/2025 application cycle, a total of 128 ELP scholars, from Kenya (87), Uganda (4), Rwanda (33), DRC (4) received admission for studies in global universities.

To date, under the ELP program, 1098 scholars have received admissions and scholarships to global universities. The program has recently welcomed a new cohort of 750 scholars into its pre-university internship program, bringing the total number of ELP scholars across the region to 29,515. Cumulatively, the program has facilitated 9,700 paid internships and supported 3,979 TVET scholars, further contributing to the development of human capital in the region.