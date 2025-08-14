Shares

Lawyer Cecil Miller has filed a lawsuit against X user Nelson Amenya over an alleged defamatory social media post. The lawsuit, filed through P.W. Wena & Company Advocates, accuses Amenya of publishing false and malicious claims on his X account regarding Miller’s professional conduct in relation to the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO).

According to Miller, the post damaged his reputation by portraying him as dishonest, a thief, and a lawyer who overcharges clients for dubious cases. The lawsuit claims Amenya acted with malicious intent by not verifying the facts and failing to retract the post or apologize.

Miller is seeking a permanent injunction to prevent further defamatory publications, an order to remove the specific post, and damages. The legal documents state that the post was intended to lower Miller’s standing among his peers and the public, subjecting him to ridicule and contempt.

Cecil Guyana Miller is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and the Managing Partner of Miller & Company Advocates.