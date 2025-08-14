The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is advancing its digital transformation agenda by collaborating directly with the country’s tech community. At its second API masterclass, the KRA highlighted the success of its GavaConnect Enterprise API platform, which has already registered over 1,000 developers. This makes the KRA the first public sector institution in Kenya to create a platform that allows private businesses to seamlessly integrate with its ecosystem.
According to Ms. Annastacia Githuba, KRA’s Deputy Commissioner for Program Delivery & Client Engagement, GavaConnect represents a significant milestone in Kenya’s tax digitization efforts. “This is not just about tax collection, it’s about creating opportunities for developers to build, innovate, and even monetize around our products, helping us improve services from the ground up,” she said.
The platform provides a growing library of 16 APIs, including tools for checking a PIN, verifying a Tax Compliance Certificate, filing a NIL Return, and checking an e-Slip. These tools are designed to improve the taxpayer experience and boost efficiency.
The masterclass offered a hands-on and collaborative forum where developers engaged in API demonstrations and provided feedback on their experience and suggestions for future features.
Looking ahead, the KRA plans to expand GavaConnect to include key initiatives such as the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) and enhanced VAT compliance tools. By integrating these services via APIs, the KRA aims to further simplify compliance and reporting for businesses, solidifying its partnership with Kenya’s tech community to co-design the future of tax administration.