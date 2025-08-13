Tatu City’s senior leadership met with Kenya’s Deputy President, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, on August 12, 2025, to discuss key investment strategies and potential partnerships. The discussions centered on strengthening Kenya’s investment climate, leveraging the success of Tatu City’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) model, and revitalizing the country’s coffee sector.
Stephen Jennings, CEO and Founder of Rendeavour, the developer behind Tatu City, highlighted the city’s readiness to collaborate with the government. He emphasized that by combining the operational efficiency of SEZs with strategic partnerships, they could significantly boost the Kenyan coffee brand internationally, improve value addition, and expand export competitiveness.
“The Kenyan coffee brand has unmatched potential,” said Jennings. “By combining the efficiency of SEZs with strategic partnerships, we can take it to the world while creating more opportunities locally.”
The Deputy President welcomed the initiative, affirming the government’s commitment to promoting SEZ policies, attracting investment, and reforming the coffee sector.
Tatu City is an example of a successful mixed-use SEZ. It serves as a home for over 100 companies, representing more than Ksh. 400 billion in investment from various international partners. Companies operating in the Tatu City SEZ benefit from a range of incentives, including a reduced corporate tax rate of 10% for the first ten years and 15% for the following ten years, along with exemptions on import duty, stamp duty, and VAT zero-rating.
The 5,000-acre city on the outskirts of Nairobi is home to a community of residents, students, and workers, with over 25,000 people entering daily. It offers a live, work, and play environment, featuring homes, schools, businesses, and recreational areas.