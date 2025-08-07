Shares

Viatris has launched its EmpowerED for Life campaign across key African countries with an aim of raising awareness of Erectile Dysfunction (ED). The initiative intends to break the stigma around men’s health, and encouraging men to seek safe, professional medical support.

The EmpowerED for Life campaign seeks to shift the narrative around ED from stigma to support by fostering open conversations, promoting accurate information, and advocating for early diagnosis and proper treatment. The campaign, launched during a high-level pan-African webinar attended by healthcare professionals, policymakers, media, and men’s health advocates from across Africa, spotlighted the widespread prevalence of ED and its profound impact on men’s physical, emotional, and relational well-being.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a growing public health issue and is often a sign of broader health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, obesity, depression and anxiety. An article published in the British Journal of Urology International (BJUI) estimates that ED will affect 322 million men globally by 2025ᶦ. In Africa, the situation is particularly concerning.

In Nigeria, a 2016 study published in the Pan African Medical Journal reported community-based ED prevalence rates ranging from 43.8% to 58.9% while hospital-based studies especially among men with chronic conditions show even higher rates between 41.5% and 65.8%ᶦᶦ. In Ghana, an estimated 65.9% of men from a young age are affected by ED according to a 2010 study published in the International Journal of Impotence Researchᶦᶦᶦ. Alarmingly it is estimated that 85% of men living with ED across Africa do not seek treatmentᶦᵛ.

Arvind Kanda, Head of India & Access Markets (ARVs, India, South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), Viatris, said, “The stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction often prevents men from seeking the medical attention they need and deserve. Through the EmpowerED for Life campaign, we are not only promoting awareness but also advocating for empathy, evidence-based care, and the normalization of open dialogue. At Viatris, our mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, and that includes providing solutions to support men across Africa access information and healthcare they need to thrive.”

The EmpowerED for Life campaign will roll out in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa, deploying a multi-channel strategy including digital media, community outreach, professional education, and partnerships with healthcare providers to reach men and their partners in both urban and rural settings. The campaign is built around four strategic pillars of Awareness, Education, Engagement, and Empowerment, with the ultimate goal of reducing stigma, improving access to care, and strengthening the role of healthcare professionals in men’s sexual health.

According to Dr. Nnabugwu Ikenna Ifeanyi, Associate Professor of Surgery Department of Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria Ituku-Ozalla Campus, “ED is not just a condition that affects a man’s ability to perform sexually; it often reflects underlying health problems and can severely impact self-esteem, relationships, and quality of life. Unfortunately, in many African societies, myths, cultural taboos, and a lack of access to trained specialists contribute to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Campaigns like EmpowerED for Life are vital to breaking these barriers and bringing men back into care.”

The campaign also seeks to address the widespread use of unregulated treatments for ED, which pose significant risks to men’s health. Through this campaign, Viatris reaffirms its commitment to advancing health equity and empowering patients by spotlighting a critical yet often overlooked aspect of men’s health. Together, we can ensure no man suffers in silence, and we can pave the way for a healthier future for men across Africa.