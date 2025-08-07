Shares

NCBA recently took its customers closer to their dream homes this weekend with an exclusive bus tour exploring prime property developments from Nyali to Vipingo.

The one day excursion spanned from Classic Courtyard Homes, Parklane Tower and Radium Residence in Nyali, as well as Pazuri@Vipingo by Superior Homes and 1255 Palm Ridge by Centum Real Estate. It brought together aspiring homebuyers, real estate investors and mortgage prospects.

Speaking during the tour, NCBA Acting Group Director, Retail Banking, Mr. Dennis Njau noted, “This tour is a step in the right direction in making property ownership more accessible. As NCBA, we are proud to link customers and developers in such a purposeful and interactive way.”

He added, “This is not just about viewing properties; it is empowering people with knowledge, connecting them with real opportunities and showing them that with the right partner, home ownership is within reach.”

The organisation of this tour is part of NCBA’s broader effort to simplify property acquisition by addressing key barriers faced by many Kenyans today. This includes scattered information, uncertainty around financing and limited access to trustworthy real estate partners.

It also focuses on NCBA’s strategy to offer experiential engagements that go beyond traditional banking touchpoints. By physically connecting customers with vetted properties and industry professionals, the bank continues to lead the way in transforming how people approach property investment in Kenya.

NCBA recently hosted a similar property bus tour in Nairobi.