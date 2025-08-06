The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is set to ignite with the first matches of Group B at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, today, August 6. Fans will be treated to a doubleheader as four teams vie for an early advantage in the tournament.
Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic (17:00 EAT)
The day’s opener will see Burkina Faso take on the Central African Republic (CAR). Both teams are looking to make a strong statement and get their campaign off to a winning start.
Burkina Faso comes into the tournament with a reputation for solid, organized football.2 They’ll be looking to leverage their tactical discipline and experience to secure all three points.
The Central African Republic, on the other hand, will be hoping to cause an upset. While they might be considered underdogs, their determination and fighting spirit could make them a tough opponent. The pressure will be on both sides to perform, as a win would provide a massive confidence boost for the rest of their group stage matches.
Mauritania vs. Tanzania (20:00 EAT)
The evening match features a highly anticipated clash between Mauritania and the host nation, Tanzania. This game is expected to draw a huge crowd, with the home support hoping to propel their team to victory.
Mauritania will be a formidable opponent. They have shown significant progress in recent years and will aim to control the game with their technical skills and fast-paced attack. A good result against the hosts would set a clear message to the other teams in the group.
For Tanzania, playing on home soil presents both an advantage and a challenge. The crowd’s energy could be a huge factor, but it also places immense pressure on the players to deliver. The Tanzanian team, the Taifa Stars, will be counting on their collective strength and a well-drilled defense to neutralize Mauritania’s threats and earn a crucial win in front of their home fans.
These two matches will set the tone for Group B. A win for any of the teams would put them in a strong position, while a draw or a loss would force them to fight for every point in their subsequent games. All eyes will be on the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to see who will emerge victorious on the opening day of Group B.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Thursday, August 7
Group A: DR Congo vs Zambia (16:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs Kenya (19:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 8
Group C: Algeria vs South Africa (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Guinea vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 9
Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania