The stage is set for the 2025 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), with the full schedule of matches for the tournament, to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, now released. The biennial football spectacle, reserved for players currently playing in their domestic leagues, will kick off on Saturday, August 2, 2025, and culminate in the final on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The 2025 CHAN tournament will be spread across the three East African nations, a historic first for the competition. The opening match will feature co-hosts Tanzania taking on Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kenya will play its first match on August 3 against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani. Uganda will play its first match against Algeria at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 and Silver at Ksh. 500

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, Silver UGX 30,000 and Premium UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is the full list of all matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Group Stage

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Group B: Tanzania vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 8:00 PM (Opening Match)

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Group A: Kenya vs. DR Congo | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group A: Morocco vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Group B: Madagascar vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 8:00 PM

Monday, August 4, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. Guinea | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 5:00 PM

Group C: Uganda vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 8:00 PM

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Group D: Congo vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Mauritania vs. Tanzania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Group A: DR Congo vs. Zambia | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 2:00 PM

Group A: Angola vs. Kenya | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 5:00 PM

Friday, August 8, 2025

Group C: Algeria vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Uganda | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Group B: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group D: Congo vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Group A: Morocco vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group A: DR Congo vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Monday, August 11, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Group B: Tanzania vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Madagascar vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Group A: Kenya vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group D: Nigeria vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group A: Morocco vs. DR Congo | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Congo | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Group C: Uganda vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Algeria vs. Niger | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Quarter-Finals

Saturday, August 16, 2025

QF1: Winner Group A vs. Runner-up Group B | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 7:00 PM

QF2: Winner Group B vs. Runner-up Group A | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 17, 2025

QF3: Winner Group C vs. Runner-up Group D | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 7:00 PM

QF4: Winner Group D vs. Runner-up Group C | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 10:00 PM

Semi-Finals

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

SF1: Winner QF1 vs. Winner QF3 | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 7:00 PM

Thursday, August 21, 2025

SF2: Winner QF2 vs. Winner QF4 | Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Kampala | 7:00 PM

Third-Place Play-off

Friday, August 29, 2025

Loser SF1 vs. Loser SF2 | Mandela Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Final

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2 | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 6:00 PM