Today marks the start of Group D action at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Zanzibar. Both matches are set to be played at the Amaan Stadium, kicking off what is expected to be a highly competitive group.

Congo vs. Sudan | 3:00 PM EAT

The opening match of the day sees Congo face off against Sudan. This is a crucial fixture for both sides as they aim to get their campaigns off to a positive start.

Making their fifth CHAN appearance, Congo will be looking to improve on their past performances. The team has reached the quarterfinals twice but was eliminated in the group stages in their last two appearances. A victory against Sudan would be a significant step toward advancing from the group.

Sudan, who are also regular participants, will be eager to prove themselves. The team has shown flashes of brilliance in previous tournaments, and a strong showing against Congo is essential to build momentum for the rest of their group stage matches.

Senegal vs. Nigeria | 6:00 PM EAT

The day’s main event is a highly anticipated clash between two West African football powerhouses: Senegal and Nigeria.

As the reigning champions, Senegal enters the tournament with a strong reputation. They are the team to beat, and their opening match against Nigeria is a statement opportunity. The Teranga Lions will rely on their tactical discipline and solid defensive record to start their title defense on a high note.

Nigeria is making a long-awaited return to the tournament after missing the last two editions. Known for their attacking flair, the Super Eagles will be a formidable opponent for the defending champions. This match presents an opportunity for Nigeria to make a strong statement and show they are serious contenders for the title.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is a list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT)

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic (CAR)| Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Mauritania vs. Tanzania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Group A: DR Congo vs. Zambia | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 2:00 PM

Group A: Angola vs. Kenya | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 5:00 PM

Friday, August 8, 2025

Group C: Algeria vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Uganda | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Group B: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group D: Congo vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Group A: Morocco vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group A: DRC vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Monday, August 11, 2025

Group C: Niger vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Guinea vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Group B: Tanzania vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM

Group B: Madagascar vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Group A: Kenya vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM

Group D: Nigeria vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM

Group A: Morocco vs. DR Congo | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM

Group D: Senegal vs. Congo | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Group C: Uganda vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM

Group C: Algeria vs. Niger | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM