Shares

OPPO Kenya has today announced that the OPPO Reno14 F 5G is now available for sale in the Kenyan market for Ksh. 59,999. It is available for sale in OPPO retail shops countrywide, E-commerce platforms and on the OPPO Kenya website.

The OPPO Reno14 F 5G was is available for pre-order in two colours i.e. Opal Blue and Luminous Green from 25th July to 3rd August 2025. For each pre-order, customers got a neckband Headphone, one-year screen protection plan and a one-year liquid protection plan.

The OPPO Reno14 F 5G comes with 6.57-inch AMOLED screen, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a high-brightness mode of up to 1400 nits, ensuring clarity even in bright outdoor conditions. The 1080 x 2372 pixel resolution and an impressive ~88.6% screen-to-body ratio make for an immersive viewing experience, whether streaming content or gaming. It boasts an IP68/IP69 rating, providing protection against dust and water, including high-pressure jets and immersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

The OPPO Reno14 F 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4nm process. This octa-core processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, ensures smooth performance across demanding applications and games.

To keep the device running all day and beyond, OPPO has included a massive 6000 mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging.

The OPPO Reno14 F 5G comes with a rear triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP wide main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for crisp, steady shots. This is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 112˚ field of view and a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-ups. The system supports 4K video recording at 30fps and includes advanced features like a color spectrum sensor and gyro-EIS. For selfies, the device is equipped with a high-resolution 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus, ensuring sharp and detailed portraits.

The OPPO Reno14 F 5G runs on the latest Android 15 with ColorOS 15, offering a clean and feature-rich user interface. The device is designed to be both stylish and comfortable to hold, measuring just 7.7mm in thickness and weighing 180g.

OPPO Reno14 F 5G specifications