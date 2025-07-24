OPPO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO Reno14 F 5G, which is now available on pre-order for Ksh. 59,999.
The Reno14 Series is available for pre-orders in two colours i.e. Opal Blue and Luminous Green. The pre-order period is from 25th July to 3rd August 2025. For each pre-order, a customer will get a neckband Headphone, one-year screen protection plan and a one-year liquid protection plan.
From 4th August 2025, the Reno14 Series will be available for instore purchase. It will be available for sale across the country at all OPPO retail shops, E-commerce platforms and OPPO Kenya website at a starting at a Recommended Retail Price (RRP) of Ksh 59,999.
The Reno14 F 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, built on a 4nm process. This octa-core processor, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, ensures smooth performance across demanding applications and games.
To keep the device running all day and beyond, OPPO has included a massive 6000 mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging.
The Reno14 F 5G comes with a rear triple-camera setup headlined by a 50MP wide main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for crisp, steady shots. This is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 112˚ field of view and a 2MP macro lens for detailed close-ups. The system supports 4K video recording at 30fps and includes advanced features like a color spectrum sensor and gyro-EIS. For selfies, the device is equipped with a high-resolution 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus, ensuring sharp and detailed portraits.
The OPPO Reno14 F 5G runs on the latest Android 15 with ColorOS 15, offering a clean and feature-rich user interface. The device is designed to be both stylish and comfortable to hold, measuring just 7.7mm in thickness and weighing 180g.
