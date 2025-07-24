Shares

OPPO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the OPPO Reno14 F 5G, which is now available on pre-order for Ksh. 59,999.

The Reno14 Series is available for pre-orders in two colours i.e. Opal Blue and Luminous Green. The pre-order period is from 25th July to 3rd August 2025. For each pre-order, a customer will get a neckband Headphone, one-year screen protection plan and a one-year liquid protection plan.