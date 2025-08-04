Shares

NCBA has signed a strategic partnership with Mobikey Truck & Bus Ltd, to provide comprehensive asset financing solutions for MAN Trucks, Man Buses, Randon Trailers, and Hyundai Construction and Mining Equipments.

The asset financing solutions on offer will include financing of up to 100% for new assets and 80% for used assets. Customers will also benefit from a moratorium period of up to 60 days, competitive processing fees and the option to bundle insurance premiums and other costs as part of the loan amount.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NCBA Group Director of Asset Finance and Business Solutions, Mr. Lennox Mugambi said the partnership comes at an opportune time as the country looks to accelerate economic growth through increased investments in key sectors.

“We are proud to partner with Mobikey, a respected player in the movable assets space in East Africa. This collaboration will allow us to offer our customers an unrivalled range of asset financing options to grow and expand their operations as they pursue their financial goals,” Mr Mugambi said.

This partnership comes at a critical time, as the 2025 Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reports that the contribution of the construction industry to GDP declined from 7.1% in 2020 to 6.3% in 2024, and land transport declined from 11.4% in 2022 to 10.8% in 2024. Severe liquidity problems have compounded the decline, with the 2024 Auditor General’s Report indicating that the construction industry accounts for over 51% of all government pending bills.

This backlog continues to deter contractors and investors in the construction industry from accessing the capital needed to acquire equipment and machinery, ultimately undermining productivity and slowing economic growth.

Mr. Lennox noted that the flexible financing options available through Mobikey will encourage increased investments among SMEs and large commercial businesses, for whom access to capital has a marked impact on productivity and continued growth.

“By providing flexible financing solutions to contractors and logistics companies for the acquisition of MAN trucks, MAN buses, Randon trailers, and Hyundai construction equipment, NCBA is actively addressing the challenge of limited access to capital, thereby empowering businesses and enabling economic growth,” he added.

The pact targets business owners in logistics, transportation, construction, agriculture, SME and other key sectors of the economy looking to acquire movable assets. Customers seeking personal financing of equipment will also benefit from the flexible terms on offer.

On his part, Mobikey CEO, Ricardo Teixeira, said: “We are delighted to partner with NCBA Bank Kenya to make our movable assets more accessible to businesses and individuals across Kenya. Their strong presence and solid reputation in the market make them an invaluable ally in our mission to empower enterprises with the assets they need to succeed.”

He added: “This partnership expands our capacity to serve customers, combining our expertise in asset financing with NCBA Bank’s robust financial solutions. We have already seen great synergy in our collaboration, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact we can have together in enabling business growth and productivity across Kenya.”