The highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is now underway, with Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda co-hosting. Whether you’re in the stadium, watching from home, or following abroad, CHAN 2024 promises a captivating showcase of African football

For fans eager to follow every thrilling moment, a network of broadcasters will ensure widespread coverage both across the continent and internationally.

Fans in the co-host countries can tune into their familiar local channels for dedicated coverage:

1. Kenya: SuperSport, KBC (Kenya Broadcasting Corporation), and Azam TV

2. Tanzania: TBC (Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation) and Azam TV

3. Uganda: FUFA TV and UBC (Uganda Broadcasting Corporation)

KBC is allowing people to watch the games via Livestream HERE.