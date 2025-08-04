Shares

Guinea secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their rivals Niger to kick off their CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign. The match, held at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, was a physical and intense affair with numerous fouls.

The decisive goal came from Mohamed Bangoura II shortly after the second half began. The goal was initially disallowed but confirmed after a VAR review.

Despite a cautious and scrappy first half, Guinea’s defense, led by center-back Mohamed Diabaté, held firm throughout the game. Niger created several chances in an attempt to equalize, but they could not find a way past Guinea’s backline.

This crucial victory gives Guinea an early advantage in Group C, which also includes hosts Uganda, Algeria, and South Africa. For Niger, the loss makes their path to the quarter-finals significantly more challenging.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

