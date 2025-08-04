Shares

Algeria started their CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over co-hosts Uganda at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Algeria’s win was a result of a highly organized performance, with goals coming from Ayoub Ghezala, Abderrahmane Meziane, and Soufiane Bayazid. This victory extends Algeria’s impressive record, marking their third consecutive win against Uganda at CHAN and their seventh unbeaten group stage match in the competition.

Despite some attempts from Uganda’s Karim Watambala and Gavin Kizito, they were unable to break through Algeria’s formidable defense. Algeria’s defensive record now stands at an impressive 10 clean sheets in 13 matches, having not conceded a goal in open play for 712 minutes.

Algeria has positioned itself as a strong contender for the title, while Uganda now faces a challenging path forward with upcoming matches against Niger and South Africa as they continue their quest for a first-ever knockout stage appearance at CHAN.