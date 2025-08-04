Algeria started their CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over co-hosts Uganda at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.
Algeria’s win was a result of a highly organized performance, with goals coming from Ayoub Ghezala, Abderrahmane Meziane, and Soufiane Bayazid. This victory extends Algeria’s impressive record, marking their third consecutive win against Uganda at CHAN and their seventh unbeaten group stage match in the competition.
Despite some attempts from Uganda’s Karim Watambala and Gavin Kizito, they were unable to break through Algeria’s formidable defense. Algeria’s defensive record now stands at an impressive 10 clean sheets in 13 matches, having not conceded a goal in open play for 712 minutes.
Algeria has positioned itself as a strong contender for the title, while Uganda now faces a challenging path forward with upcoming matches against Niger and South Africa as they continue their quest for a first-ever knockout stage appearance at CHAN.
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is a list of upcoming group stage matches for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Group D: Senegal vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Central African Republic (CAR)| Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM
Group B: Mauritania vs. Tanzania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Group A: DR Congo vs. Zambia | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 2:00 PM
Group A: Angola vs. Kenya | Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi | 5:00 PM
Friday, August 8, 2025
Group C: Algeria vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM
Group C: Guinea vs. Uganda | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Group B: Madagascar vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM
Group D: Congo vs. Nigeria | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM
Group B: Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM
Group D: Senegal vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Group A: Morocco vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM
Group A: DRC vs. Angola | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM
Monday, August 11, 2025
Group C: Niger vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM
Group C: Guinea vs. Algeria | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Group B: Tanzania vs. Central African Republic | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 3:00 PM
Group B: Madagascar vs. Burkina Faso | Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam | 6:00 PM
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Group A: Kenya vs. Zambia | Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi | 3:00 PM
Group D: Nigeria vs. Sudan | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 3:00 PM
Group A: Morocco vs. DR Congo | Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi | 6:00 PM
Group D: Senegal vs. Congo | Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar | 6:00 PM
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Group C: Uganda vs. South Africa | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 3:00 PM
Group C: Algeria vs. Niger | Mandela National Stadium, Kampala | 6:00 PM