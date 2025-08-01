Shares

M-Pesa Foundation has upgraded learning infrastructure in Chekombero Special School in Sabatia Constituency, Vihiga County through an investment of Ksh. 50 million.

The project involved the renovation of Grades 1 to 9 classrooms and the construction of a new ECDE block, aiming to reduce congestion and provide learners with a comfortable learning environment. The Foundation also funded the construction of a new, fully equipped 20-seater ICT laboratory to enhance digital learning opportunities for the students.

“At M-Pesa Foundation, we believe that every child, regardless of ability or background, deserves access to a learning environment that empowers them. This investment is about restoring hope, enabling access to digital opportunities, and preparing learners for a brighter future,” said Nicholas Nganga, Chairman, M-Pesa Foundation.

The school also received a renovated kitchen equipped with two modern jikos and a multipurpose hall, providing a clean space where the meals will be prepared and served. The learners will also benefit from renovated and furnished dormitories, which will accommodate them during the school term.

For years, learners at Chekombero Special School have studied in overcrowded, worn-out classrooms and dormitories with minimal space, and old facilities. This environment posed daily challenges for students living with disabilities, many of whom require extra support and comfort to thrive.

“Our learners have spent years in difficult conditions, but today they are walking into classrooms with fresh looks, strong roofs, and enough space to learn and grow. This new ICT lab has opened a whole new world for our learners. For many of them, this is probably their first interaction with a computer. These are not just facilities, they are the foundation of new dreams,” said Wilson Otieno Charles, Principal, Chekombero Special School.

M-Pesa Foundation is undertaking similar projects in all 47 counties under its Citizens of the Future Programme, where it seeks to enhance access to quality education by improving learning infrastructure.