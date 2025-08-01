Shares

East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has announced that it has reported a Ksh. 12.2 billion net profit for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. This is an improvement from the Ksh. 10.9 billion that the company reported in a previous period in 2024.

Net revenue improved marginally to Ksh. 128 billion from 124 billion while cost of sales increased to Ksh. 74 billion from Ksh. 70 billion in 2024. Operating expenses increased to Ksh. 28 billion from Ksh. 24 billion in a similar period last year. The company registered a Ksh. 313 million foreign exchange gain recovering from a Ksh. 3.9 billion exchange loss in 2024.

Finance costs were down to Ksh. 5.8 billion from Ksh. 8.1 billion in 2024.

The EABL Board of Directors have recommend a final dividend of Ksh. 5.50 per share. This dividend is scheduled for payment on or about 28th October 2025 to shareholders who are duly registered at the close of business on 16th September 2025. If approved, the total dividend for the year will amount to Ksh. 8.00 per share which is an increase from the Ksh. 7 total dividend that the company paid in FY 2024.

The company paid an interim dividend of Ksh. 2.50 earlier in the year.

In Kenya, interest rates declined while the Kenya Shilling appreciated against major currencies, reversing the depreciation experienced in the prior year. In Tanzania, interest rates remained stable while the currency depreciated against major currencies. Uganda remained largely stable.

EABL continued to navigate external pressures, including proliferation of illicit alcohol, sustained input cost inflation and declining consumer spending driven by reduced disposable income. These factors underscore the need for stronger regulatory enforcement and collaborative action to safeguard consumers and legitimate players within the sector.

Key figures from EABL’s FY 2025 financial results