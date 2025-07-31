Shares

NCBA has announced a new distributor partnership with Zetu Innovations, the creators of Nyumba Zetu platform. The deal will see the NCBA real estate customers utilize the property management platform designed to simplify the complexities of managing residential, commercial and mixed use and affordable housing properties.

The platform offers tools for today’s dynamic real estate landscape, making property management more accessible for all developers, landlords, property managers and homeowners’ associations in Kenya and beyond.

This partnership is part of NCBA’s broader strategy to offer retail and SME customers innovative solutions that simplify financial management across different sectors, including real estate.

“This partnership reaffirms our commitment in offering simple, secure, smart and scalable digital solutions for everyday operations. We are delighted to offer a platform that not only addresses long-standing property management challenges but also meets the evolving needs of Kenya’s fast-growing real estate market,” said Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director, Corporate Banking and Business Advisory, speaking on the partnership. “This partnership further strengthens our position in the construction and real estate space as it complements our existing property solutions such as mortgages, construction loans, solar leasing, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) financing — enabling our customers to not only access capital for development but also manage their properties efficiently and sustainably.”

Speaking at the partnership launch, Nicholas Ogaye, CEO and Founder of Zetu Innovations Ltd, said,

“Nyumba Zetu was built to reimagine property management for a digital future—removing complexity and giving organizations real control over their portfolios. Our partnership with NCBA, a leader in financial innovation and customer-centric solutions, accelerates this mission, allowing us to deliver smart, data-driven tools to property professionals and communities across Kenya and the diaspora. We are excited to empower a new generation with intuitive, automated solutions that keep them ahead in a rapidly evolving market.”

Nyumba Zetu is available to the public, with onboarding support provided through relationship managers across NCBA branches. Customers are encouraged to sign up via the Nyumba Zetu website, consult their Relationship Manager or visit the nearest NCBA branch to learn more.