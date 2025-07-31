Shares

Absa Bank Kenya PLC is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Nyaoga as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective August 1, 2023.

Mr. Nyaoga joins Absa Bank Kenya PLC as a Senior Partner at Mohammed Muigai LLP, bringing with him a wealth of extensive experience in corporate law and finance, commercial and civil litigation, and corporate governance. Recognized as a highly sought-after lawyer of distinction in legal practice, his proven leadership acumen, honed through various capacities in both the private and public sectors, is seen as an invaluable asset to Absa Bank Kenya PLC.

Currently, Mr. Nyaoga’s influential roles extend beyond his partnership at Mohammed Muigai LLP. He also serves as Chairman of the African Development Bank Group’s Disclosure and Access to Information Appeals Panel and is an expert on good governance, regularly training for the IMF. A frequent speaker at industry forums, he has also held significant positions in the past, including Chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and Chair of the IMF External Experts Panel. His contributions have had a wide-reaching impact across governance, law, and education sectors.

Mr. Nyaoga’s impressive academic and professional credentials include LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law, and certification as a Certified Public Secretary (CPS). Furthermore, his dedication to strong governance principles is evident through his service on various governance committees, including those for the Commonwealth Association of Corporate Governance, the American Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Said Business School at the University of Oxford, where he obtained a certificate in Bank Governance.