I&M Bank has expanded its national footprint with the opening of its first branch in Kirinyaga County. The launch ceremony was officiated by I&M Bank Kenya CEO Gul Khan and the County Deputy Governor, David Githanda Githae.

I&M Bank CEO Gul Khan and Kirinyaga Deputy Governor David Githanda Wachira, Stanley Gachoki – I&M General Manager, Distribution Mary Githinji Group General Manager, Marketing and Communication and Shameer Patel

It is located along the Nairobi–Meru highway near Nice Digital City. As part of I&M Bank’s container branch model, the solar-powered branch promotes sustainability while enhancing financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses.

“Our entry into Kirinyaga County is part of a broader ambition to build a truly inclusive and future-facing bank,” said Mr Gul Khan, CEO, I&M Bank. “As we expand into this agriculturally rich region, we are not only investing in local communities but also reinforcing our relevance in Kenya’s evolving financial landscape. The fact that we’ve doubled our customer base in just two years speaks to the trust we’ve earned and the solutions we continue to design for a fast-changing market.”

Speaking on behalf of the Kirinyaga County Governor H.E. Anne Waiguru, E.G.H., the Deputy Governor H.E. David Githanda Wachira welcomed the investment with optimism, stating, “The opening of I&M’s first branch in Kirinyaga is a vote of confidence in our county as the next frontier for investment.” He added that “this new branch is not just a banking hall. It is a bridge to financial empowerment, economic expansion, and shared prosperity.” The Deputy Governor affirmed that Kirinyaga is on a transformative path, and partnerships such as with the lender are key to unlocking inclusive growth and new opportunities for residents across the county.

I&M Group has a long-standing presence in the Kenyan market with presence in banking, insurance and real estate. The Group offers a full range of banking and financial services covering corporate, business and personal banking, wealth management, bancassurance and advisory services with presence spanning across 5 countries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mauritius through a joint venture with CIEL Group (Bank One).