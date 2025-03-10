Shares

HMD has launched a new range of devices with better technology for families. This is with an aim of solving a global mental health crisis that is being caused by excessive screen time, as well as to support online safety for minors. The devices were launched at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The first device to launch under the new family umbrella, HMD Fusion X1, was announced following new research by HMD. The research surveyed 25,000 children and adults from around the world with findings revealing that more than half of children have been contacted by strangers online.

The HMD Fusion X1, in partnership with Xplora is set to lay the foundation for teen’s healthy digital habits with parental controls and no social media and or internet unless enabled by the teen’s guardian.

MWC 2025 also sees the first x FC Barcelona devices launched that is Barça 3210, and Barça Fusion, with fan-focused highlights and surprises throughout each experience including a note from prolific striker Robert Lewandowski and other Barcelona players.

Not forgetting its feature phone heritage, they also announces HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music, two speaker-centric phones packed with booming sound, FM radios, durable designs and superb battery life, and 2660 Flip, combining chic flip phone styling with digital detox simplicity.

From phones to audio; HMD Amped Buds are the first wireless earbuds with a charging case that can magnetically power up your phone, so you’re never caught out without music or power, and a playback time of 90 hours.

Jean-Francois Baril, CEO and Chairman of Human Mobile Devices said, “Our first year creating devices under the Human Mobile Devices brand has been full of highlights, with world-class phones launched, investment in socially responsible initiatives both at home in Europe and abroad, and double-digit volume growth of our feature phones, plus 2024 is our highest ever operating profit.”