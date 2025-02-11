Shares

Standard Chartered, in partnership with Women Win and Vijana Amani Pamoja (VAP), celebrated the success of the Goal Programme, under the Futuremakers by Standard Chartered initiative. The programme has empowered 90,679 adolescent girls and young women across Kenya with financial literacy, leadership training, health education, and employability skills.

Standard Chartered hosted a wrap-up event at its Head Office in Nairobi to commemorate this milestone. The event brought together key stakeholders, programme partners, and beneficiaries to reflect on the programme’s achievements and lasting legacy.

The Goal Programme, launched in Kenya in 2014, has been instrumental in equipping young women aged 12 to 24 with the skills and confidence needed to become economic leaders in their families and communities. Through a unique blend of sports, play, and life skills education, the programme has addressed gender inequity, promoted financial inclusion, and created sustainable growth and independence pathways.

Joyce Kibe, Head, of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Kenya & Africa at Standard Chartered, expressed that “The Goal Programme reflects our commitment to empowering young women and driving financial inclusion. In partnership with Women Win and Vijana Amani Pamoja, we’ve equipped thousands with financial education, employability training, and entrepreneurship support. As we close this chapter, our broader Futuremakers initiatives will continue creating opportunities for young women to drive positive change in their lives and communities.”

The Goal Programme has reached over one million young women in 23 countries globally, reaffirming Standard Chartered’s commitment to advancing gender equality and economic empowerment.

Virginia Munyua, the Programme Lead at Women Win, highlighted, “Women Win is proud to have partnered in this initiative that has used the power of sport to educate and empower young women. Creating safe spaces for girls to build leadership skills and challenge societal norms has been a key driver of the programme’s success.”

“The Goal Programme has not only provided safe spaces for young women to grow but has also sparked positive change within families and communities. We are proud to be part of a partnership that advances the rights of adolescent girls, creating a future where they can thrive without limitations,” added Enouce Ndeche, CEO of Vijana Amani Pamoja.

While the Goal Programme comes to an end, Standard Chartered remains committed to youth empowerment through the Futuremakers initiative. The Bank will continue to support initiatives focused on employability, entrepreneurship, and financial education. By equipping young people, especially women, with essential skills and opportunities, Standard Chartered is ensuring a more inclusive and prosperous future.