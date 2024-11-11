Shares

Safaricom has announced the launch its Christmas Festive campaign dubbed ‘Sambaza Furaha’ to reward and celebrate its customers across the country.

The five-week campaign seeks to celebrate the festive season by rewarding its customers with surprise gifts, spreading seasonal blessings and sharing joy with its customers as it marks 24 years of transforming lives.

The ‘Sambaza Furaha’ will delight customers with various gifts, including live goats (mbuzis), chickens, food hampers, airtime, among other exciting offers. Through this initiative, Safaricom expresses its gratitude for the support and trust of millions of Kenyans, embracing the true spirit of the season by giving back to those who have been a part of its journey.

Safaricom CEO, Dr. Peter Ndegwa said, “Safaricom has a longstanding commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Over the years, we have dedicated our resources to various community development initiatives, and this Christmas, we are bringing festive cheer to our customers and every Kenyan, and we shall also continue spreading the Christmas cheer to the underprivileged across the country. Safaricom’s ‘Sambaza Furaha’ Christmas campaign doesn’t stop here. We are known for our brilliant promotions, and this season is no exception. As part of our commitment to making the holidays special for everyone, we are rolling out a series of exciting promotions and discounts for both new and existing customers.”

The campaign will take the form of a caravan tour, which will travel through Kenya’s five regions, starting in the Rift Valley on Monday, November 18. The tour will continue to Mt. Kenya, Greater Western, Nairobi, and finally, Coast region.

Throughout the journey, Safaricom will have community engagement activities, including S-Hook workshops for the youth, dealer engagements, business clinic activations, and free medical camps. New franchise shops will also be launched in these regions, furthering Safaricom’s mission to make its services accessible at the community level.

The launch of the campaign was marked by a feeding program at Ndumberi Primary in Kiambu County, where Safaricom engaged the community by sharing meals and providing gifts, including live goats, chickens and other food items. This initiative reflects Safaricom’s commitment to bringing communities together and uplifting lives.

As Safaricom embarks on the ‘Sambaza Furaha’ campaign, it remains dedicated to the spirit of sharing joy, love, and togetherness during this festive season. The company looks forward to spreading festive cheer and celebrating the season with the people who have made its journey so meaningful for the past 24 years.