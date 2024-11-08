Shares

The Family Bank Board of Directors has appointed Lazarus Muema as the new Chairman following regulatory approval.

Mr. Muema joined the Family Bank Board in 2017 and has been serving as a Non-Executive Director for the last seven years. During this period, he has chaired various board committees including the Board Strategy Committee, Board Audit Committee and Board Risk Committee.

Mr. Muema holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of Nairobi and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA(K)). He is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of expertise in finance, insurance and pensions. He is the Founder of Penplan Services Limited, a pension consulting firm and has built a distinguished career with key roles across the finance sector. These include Finance Manager roles at Shell Exploration in Kenya and Shell Uganda, Financial Controller at Kenya Shell, Finance Advisor at Shell International in London and Pensions Investment and Policy Advisor for Shell Africa.

Mr. Muema is also actively engaged in various roles in other boards within the industry. He currently serves as Board Chair at Riscura Solutions (Kenya) Limited and NBCI Limited and is a Board Member of Kenya Orient Insurance Limited. His leadership experience also includes past roles as Chairman of the Association of Retirement Benefits Schemes of Kenya, Bright Technologies Limited, and Nanga Investments Limited.