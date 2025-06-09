Shares

Family Bank has announced that it has opened a new branch in Kilifi County as part of expanding its national footprint. The new branch is its 96th branch in Kenya and the 9th branch in the coastal region.

The new branch is located at Kilifi Plaza and will offer a range of banking services. It includes asset finance, women banking, business financing, trade services, loan facilities, and digital banking solutions.

“As a Bank, our focus remains on retail banking. Kilifi’s growing demand for financial services presents a compelling opportunity for us to support the growth of the local business community. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to empowering SMEs and strengthening our presence as the Preferred Bank for Biashara. As part of our 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, we are focused on optimising our branch network and launching SME-specific hubs that seamlessly blend our physical footprint with innovative digital solutions.” said Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau.

Family Bank has also recently relocated its Kangemi, Kisii, and Ngara branches to new locations designed to offer accessible, and customer-centric banking experiences.

Family Bank has 96 branches across 32 counties and has over 1.2 million customers, 6,000 bank agents and 75,000 merchants across the country. It has total assets of Ksh. 168.5 billion and a deposit base of Ksh. 126.4 billion as of 31st December 2024.