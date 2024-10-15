Shares

The Bob Collymore Foundation (BCF) has announced that the third edition of the BC International Jazz Festival (BCIJF) will be on February 15, 2025. The Bob Collymore Foundation was established to honor the legacy of the late former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore.

The inaugural BC International Jazz Festival was hosted on July 1 with the second one on February 24, 2024 at Carnivore Grounds with thousands in attendance.

“Every one of our events is curated to expand access to our emerging jazz ecosystem. We also aim to engage globally recognised artistes to encourage the continued growth of our creative sector,” said Wambui Collymore, Festival Director, BCIJF.

Auditions for local acts interested in performing at the Festival will take place on 2nd November 2024, with the deadline for interested artistes to apply to be part of the process being 26th October 2024.

“Beyond providing an opportunity for local talent to share the stage with global artists, our Festival drives long-lasting impact for youth across Kenya by allowing us to use the arts to affect social change and enhance Kenya’s creative economy,” said Ms. Collymore.

Proceeds from East Africa’s largest Jazz Festival go towards facilitating music education for youth in Kenya through organisations such as the Ghetto Classics programme. Specifically, the proceeds provide young adults with access to artistic expression and education which they are unable to access through traditional education systems.

Tickets will soon go on sale for the highly anticipated event which will take place at the Carnivore Grounds on 15th February 2025.

Previous editions of the BCIJF have brought together international and regional jazz stars through sold-out, crowd-pleasing and family focused experiences that highlight the power of music in connecting societies across East Africa through music.

Among the lineup of artists who have performed at the event include; Syssi Mananga, Humphrey Mubaa, Enkare Saxophone Quartet, Samuel Mutuku,The Jazztified, Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Ghetto Classics , DJ D-Lite, Nairobi Horns Project, Jacob Asiyo, Shamsi Music, Edward Pareseen, and Jack Maguna.