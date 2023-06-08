Shares

The Bob Collymore Foundation (BCF) announced that it will host its first ever Jazz Festival on July 1 at Carnivore Grounds. The event will be called the BC International Jazz Festival.

The Bob Collymore Foundation was established to honor the legacy of the late former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore.

The music lineup includes Nairobi Horns Project, the talented Jacob Asiyo, the dynamic afro-fusion band Shamsi Music, the versatile Edward Pareseen, and the accomplished guitarist Jack Maguna. Performers will also include the Safaricom Youth Orchestra and DJ D-Lite.

Wambui Collymore, Festival Director of BCIJF, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “We’re very excited to be bringing a Jazz festival of this scale back to the Nairobi scene, even as we plan to create a solid calendar for fans going forward. We shall nurture the continued growth of the Jazz market while building opportunities for underprivileged audiences and children to experience the transformative power of music.”

The Bob Collymore Foundation has partnered with Ghetto Classics, and a portion of the proceeds from the festival will be allocated to providing music education to over 300 underprivileged youth. This initiative aims to transform their lives and offer them a chance to pursue careers in music.

Kavutha Mwanzia-Asiyo, the Music Director for the festival, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “With such an incredible diversity of musical performances to enjoy, this year’s Festival promises to celebrate our amazing jazz talent and to recognize the way in which jazz music has been part of the Kenyan fabric since the 1960s.”

Tickets for the BC International Jazz Festival are available for purchase through Mookh. Advance tickets are going for Ksh. 2,000 while student tickets are available at Ksh. 500.

Zaheeda Suleman-Arain, Event Director of BCIJF, emphasized the festival’s inclusive nature, stating, “We are crafting a specialized experience for all our guests in what will be the ultimate family event. We can promise an optimized live music event as we embark on a spectacular musical journey led by phenomenal local talent and activities for all of the family.”

Since its establishment in 2020, the Bob Collymore Foundation has been dedicated to creating platforms that promote sustainable business practices, nurture the arts, and inspire businesses for the greater good. The foundation firmly believes in a people-centered approach as the cornerstone of a sustainable business.

The inaugural BC International Jazz Festival promises to be a memorable celebration of Kenyan jazz talent and a testament to the enduring influence of jazz music in the country. The festival aims to create a lasting impact on the local jazz scene while providing opportunities for underprivileged youth to pursue their musical aspirations.