The Bob Collymore Foundation has announced that the second BC International Jazz Festival (BCIJF) will be on 24th February 2024 at the Carnivore Grounds. The theme of this year’s event is Africa Ascend.

The inaugural BC International Jazz Festival was hosted on July 1 at Carnivore Grounds with thousands in attendance.

Among the lineup of artists who will perform this year will include the award-winning Congolese-Belgian fusionist Syssi Mananga, Tanzanian bassist Humphrey Mubaa, East African horn ensemble Enkare Saxophone Quartet and Nairobi based musician Samuel Mutuku. Other performers include The Jazztified, the Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Ghetto Classics and DJ D-Lite who will provide entertainment between sets.

“Our ambition is to honour our founder Bob Collymore’s wish to build a platform to give Africa’s revolutionary artists and musicians the opportunity to showcase their talent through curated experiences,” said Wambui Collymore, Festival Director, BCIJF.

Through its continuing partnership with Ghetto Classics, the Festival will feature young musicians from the initiative. Part of the proceeds shall go towards providing music education to over 300 underprivileged youth through the programme.

“Our promise to continue honouring the musicians who are making an impact on the African music scene is coming to life. Jazz has the ability to draw us together, and our Festival brings together creators and seasoned industry professionals to create generational impact,” said Kavutha Mwanzia, Festival Music Director.

Tickets to the BC International Jazz Festival are available for sale here mookh.com/the-bc-international-jazz-festival.

Tickets are available at Ksh. 2,500 for adults, Ksh. 1,000 for youth between the ages of 12 and 18 and Ksh. 500 for children ages 6 to 11 years. Children under the age of five will enter free.

The Bob Collymore Foundation was established to honour the legacy of the late former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore. Since its establishment in 2020, the Bob Collymore Foundation has been dedicated to creating platforms that promote sustainable business practices, nurture the arts, and inspire businesses for the greater good.