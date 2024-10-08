Shares

Kenya is eyeing the adoption of the latest global energy efficiency and saving technologies to fulfill its decarbonization target. The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says some of the measures taken to fast-track this decarbonization goal include the promotion of clean energy cooking, energy efficiency, electric mobility, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) technologies.

Scheduled on the margins of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial and 9th Mission Innovation meeting also received a policymakers’ guide. The guide represents the first effort of a Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) campaign titled Empowering Regulators to Tackle Decarbonisation. The guide aims to prompt dialogues between governments and regulators across the world, working proactively towards international decarbonization objectives.

Speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Global Energy Regulatory Energy Transition Accelerator (RETA), at the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting in Brazil, Daniel Kiptoo said Kenya plans to install its first 100 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) this year. This is coupled with plans to expedite the development of an additional 250 MW BESS by 2026 as part of the World Bank-funded GREEN program.

RETA brings together 60 regulatory authorities globally with Africa being represented by Kenya and Cameroon.

“With every lapse of a thermal plant, the energy deficit is being met with the coming on board of new and green energy projects like the planned rehabilitation of Kenya’s oldest geothermal power plant, Olkaria 1. The power plant output will be increased from 45 MW to 63MW,” he said.

The Director General added that the installed capacity of renewable energy sources as of June 2024 was 2,859.4 MW, accounting for 80.04% of Kenya’s total installed capacity. This consists of 2,427.1 MW of interconnected renewable energy capacity and 427.7 MW of captive renewable energy capacity and this is expected to keep growing based on measures being put in place.