You have probably heard of, seen an ad, or even attended a Walker Town event. This weekend, Johnnie Walker Kenya will be hosting the Walker Town music concert featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment including Bien, Nyashinski, Afrobeats star Rema, and R&B sensation Lauryn Hill in Nairobi.

What is Walker Town?

So, what is Walker Town? One would ask. Well, this is an immersive event that brings Johnnie Walker’s rich heritage to life through bold experiences and cultural moments. The event series integrates vibrant cultural elements, featuring live entertainment and collaborations that embody the brand’s progressive spirit. It seamlessly blends whisky and culture, creating memorable moments that celebrate both the artistry of Johnnie Walker and the diverse, bold experiences it represents.

Where is Walker Town taking place?

In Kenya, Johnnie Walker has hosted three Walker Town events in Meru, Eldoret, and Nairobi. This year’s edition is taking place at the Laureate Gardens within Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. For the first time, the event will run over two consecutive days, on September 28th and 29th, promising an unforgettable weekend filled with entertainment, culture, and premium whisky experiences.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the event are available in various packages to suit different preferences. This includes regular and VIP admissions for single days and all-inclusive weekend packages (season tickets) for regular, VIP, and VVIP guests. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketyetu and Ticketsasa.com, with sales closing on Sunday, 29th September.

Who is performing?

As promised, Walker Town will present fans with quality entertainment by some of the biggest music icons in the country and beyond. Day one of Walker Town will be headlined by Nigerian Afrobeats star REMA, alongside our very own Kenyan artist Bien and the rising British rapper ArrDee. The day will also feature Buruklyn Boyz, Fathermoh, Tipsy Gee, Maandy Kabaya, Harry Craze, and Wadagliz. The DJs include DJ Grauchi, DJ Pierra Makena, DJ Protégé, DJ Sirm, DJ Kaneda, DJ Mista C, and DJ PsKratch, with MCs Kwambox and Benvic.

Day two will feature eight-time Grammy Award-winning music icon Ms. Lauryn Hill, celebrated for her pivotal role as a pioneering member of The Fugees and globally recognized for her trailblazing contributions to hip-hop, R&B, and soul. Also performing on day two is hip-hop sensation, Nyashinski, as well as Ndegz, a Kenyan Afro-pop singer-songwriter and producer. The DJs for the day include CNG, Red Bone, Ite, Dream, and PsKratch. Lastly, Kwambox and Amina Rabar will be the MCs.

What else is happening at Walker Town?

The event will feature various fun activities, including gaming, fashion showcases, and art exhibitions to enrich the cultural experience. Both music and whisky enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a dynamic blend of art, fashion, and culture, making for an exciting afternoon-to-evening affair.

Drinks?

Fans at Walker Town will be treated to world-class Johnnie Walker cocktails at the event. Why world-class? Well, the mixologists at Johnnie Walker whiskey stands at Walker Town will all be qualified bartenders who have previously taken part in the Diageo World Class Kenya 2024 Bartending Competition. This means that attendees will be treated to only the best cocktails in town. Other vendors will also be on-site to provide food, snacks, and drinks for attendees at the event.