EABL, through its Johnnie Walker brand, has announced that Lauryn Hill, 8-time Grammy Award-winning music icon, will headline this year’s Walker Town Day Two alongside Kenyan hiphop legend Nyashinski. The event will take place at Laureate Gardens at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, on September 28th and 29th.

This appearance will be Hill’s first major performance in Kenya since 2019 when she headlined a concert in Kenya as part of her world tour of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. She is celebrated for her pivotal role as a pioneering member of The Fugees, is globally recognized for her trailblazing contributions to hip-hop, R&B, and soul.

Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase on Ticketyetu and Ticketsasa.com. They come in a range of packages tailored to regular and VIP admissions for single days, as well as all-inclusive weekend packages for both regular and VIP guests. Early bird tickets are open up to Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Adding to the excitement, the first day of Walker Town will be headlined by REMA, Bien, and rising British talent Adree. Day one promises to set the stage for an electrifying weekend with Rema’s chart-topping hits like Calm Down and Dumebi bringing global Afrobeats energy to Nairobi.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Johnnie Walker’s diverse whisky range through exclusive tasting experiences designed to highlight the unique qualities of each whisky blend. These tasting will be paired with curated culinary delights and crafted cocktails, creating a sensory journey that elevates the whisky experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Josephine Katambo, Marketing Manager for Scotch and Reserve Portfolio at EABL, said, “We are incredibly excited to host Ms. Lauryn Hill’s return to Kenya, especially at such a prestigious event as Walker Town. Her legendary status in music aligns perfectly with Johnnie Walker’s values of boldness, progressiveness, and excellence. This first-ever two-day celebration will not only bring together iconic performances but also offer a rich cultural experience through art and fashion for both music and whisky enthusiasts.”