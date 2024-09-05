Shares

MANSA has partnered with blockchain payment platform Bitmama to improve cross-border payment accessibility in emerging markets, including Africa. Through this partnership, MANSA will provide Bitmama with the necessary liquidity to pre-fund accounts across various countries worldwide, thereby expanding payment capabilities for consumers and businesses.

In Africa, payment companies face challenges in establishing cross-border payment services. For instance, maintaining pre-funded accounts in multiple countries often poses an obstacle due to limited capital, stifling innovation and creating a liquidity gap. Bitmama, which enables individuals and businesses to send and receive payments in various currencies, has built a platform to facilitate cross-border settlements but requires liquidity in each serviced country.

Since its inception in 2023, MANSA has worked to address the funding gap in emerging markets, offering innovative liquidity solutions that support growth and foster financial inclusion in these regions. The company has expanded rapidly, serving key markets across Africa and working closely with some of the biggest liquidity providers in the DeFi ecosystem.

In his remarks on their collaboration with Bitmama, Mouloukou Sanoh, CEO and Co-Founder of MANSA said, “Our collaboration with Bitmama marks a key milestone for MANSA. By providing the liquidity needed to pre-fund accounts, we’re enabling individuals and businesses to benefit from enhanced cross-border payment services. This partnership aligns with MANSA’s mission to close the liquidity gap that hampers entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa and other emerging markets.”

Bitmama started in 2017 as a P2P digital currency exchange. Since then it has quickly grown into one of Africa’s leading and most secure payment platforms, enabling individuals to transact with virtual cards as well as trade and manage cryptocurrencies and digital assets safely and conveniently.