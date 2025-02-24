Shares

MANSA has announced that it has successfully raised $10 million funding from various investors as it seeks to expand its business. Co-founded by Mouloukou Sanoh and Nkiru Uwaje, MANSA has expertise across traditional finance, payments, and Web3.

MANSA has raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Tether and co-led by Polymorphic Capital with participation from other investors. They include Octerra Capital, Faculty Group, and Trive Digital. The fintech company has secured an additional $7 million in liquidity funding from institutions, including corporate investors, quantitative funds, and alternative investment firms. The funds will support MANSA’s further market expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia, alongside the rollout of bespoke liquidity and ancillary solutions tailored to address complex cross-border payments needs.

“Securing $10 million in pre-seed and liquidity funding marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way money moves. By bringing payments on-chain and leveraging efficient liquidity solutions, we are addressing critical challenges in cross-border transactions—making payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable worldwide” said Mouloukou Sanoh, CEO and Co-Founder of MANSA. “This funding accelerates our global expansion, enabling us to empower payment companies with seamless, real-time settlement infrastructure and drive the future of payments”

Since its launch in August 2024, MANSA has built partnerships with major payment companies across Africa, Asia, and South America. These partnerships have contributed to the proliferation of its instant liquidity solutions, resulting in $27 million in transaction volume to date, with nearly $11 million in on-chain transaction volume in January – reflecting a 574% growth from August 2024. MANSA leverages stablecoins, thereby reducing settlement delays and transaction costs, and giving payment providers the resources to scale their operations.

“MANSA’s vision for addressing liquidity challenges in cross-border payments aligns with our mission to create a more efficient and inclusive financial system. By leveraging USDT for real-time settlements and instant payouts, MANSA is solving critical pain points for payment companies operating in emerging markets. We are proud to collaborate with MANSA and support their efforts to reshape global payment infrastructure.” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

The newly secured funds will be instrumental in MANSA’s strategic expansion into Latin America and Southeast Asia regions, where liquidity challenges hinder cross-border transactions. MANSA intends to expand its reach and influence by enabling faster, more affordable payment solutions through scaling its liquidity infrastructure and developing strategic partnerships.