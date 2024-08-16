Shares

The Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi has announced a partnership with the Surgical Society of Kenya (SSK) to launch a series of free surgical camps across Kenya. This partnership, which will be implemented in the next five years, was formalized through an MoU. The next free surgical camp will be held at Makueni County Referral Hospital from 21st to 26th October, 2024.

The MoU was signed at the Surgical Society of Kenya’s offices by the President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi, Caroline Muthoni Mate, President of the SSK, Prof. Dr. Paul Odula, and the District Governor of Rotary District 9212, Dr. Joe Kamau.

The free surgical camps will be held in various locations across Kenya, and are designed to address the gaps in access to surgical care. Many Kenyans, particularly those in rural and under-served areas, face considerable challenges in accessing timely and affordable surgical interventions. These camps will provide critical surgeries to those who might otherwise go without essential surgical care due to financial constraints , lack of specialists or geographical barriers.

The camps will offer various surgical procedures including offering life-changing procedures for abdominal, neck, and limb swellings, haemorrhoids and fissures, hernia repairs, and other essential operations. Beyond the immediate health benefits, these interventions are expected to have a ripple effect on the broader community, enabling individuals to return to their livelihoods and contribute to their families and society at large.

In her comments at the signing of the MoU, Caroline Muthoni Mate, President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi said, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans, especially those in the most vulnerable communities. By bringing free surgical care to those who need it most, we are not only addressing immediate health concerns but also contributing to the long-term well-being and productivity of individuals and their families.”

On his part, Prof. Dr. Paul Odula, President of the Surgical Society of Kenya said, “Our surgeons are dedicated professionals who are deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through these surgical camps, we have the opportunity to utilize our skills and expertise where they are needed most. The ability to provide life-changing surgeries to those who lack access is not only a professional responsibility but also a deeply fulfilling experience for each surgeon involved.”