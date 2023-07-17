Shares

The Rotary Clubs of Nairobi Magharibi, Maasai Mara, and Enkare-Narok have partnered with the Surgical Society of Kenya and the County of Narok to hold a free surgical camp in Narok. The free surgical camp aims to provide much-needed surgical services to the residents of Narok and its surrounding areas.

The camp is scheduled to take place as from September 27th to 31st September 2023 at Narok County Referral Hospital, Shepherd’s Hospital, Cottage Hospital and Premier Care Hospital.

A wide range of surgical procedures will be offered during the camp, including hernia repair, appendectomy, colostomy (ARM), excision of lumps, hemorrhoidectomy, herniorrhaphy, herniotomy, hydrocelectomy, prostatectomy, thyroidectomy, and urethroplasty. Volunteer surgeons, anesthetists, nurses, and support staff will be present to provide their expertise and make a positive impact in the community.

The Rotary Clubs and the Surgical Society of Kenya are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Kenyans. This free surgical camp is part of their ongoing efforts to ensure access to quality healthcare services for underserved communities.

“We are excited to partner with the Surgical Society of Kenya to provide these essential surgical services to the people of Narok,” said Mr. Alex Saiyalel Kareso, Immediate President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi. “Our goal is to make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most, and we believe that this surgical camp is one way we can achieve that.”

‘This is an exciting partnership and an opportunity for the people of Narok County and its environs to access the free surgical camp’ echoed Moses Paraiywa the President of Maasai Mara Rotary club. This is in line with the club’s aim to creating a positive and lasting impact in our communities.

Narok county is vast and full of challenges. Financial constraints, especially for those dwelling in remote areas pose a great challenge to the access services of surgeons in the region.

It’s therefore our pleasure to have the surgical camp in Narok with qualified surgeons to assist our people and help in identifying the complex cases that need further referrals. We encourage as many patients seeking the highly sought surgical interventions to avail themselves for the free surgical camp’

Ms Betty Moraa, President of the Rotary Club of Enkare Narok, added, “With the predicted increasingly challenging economic times, healthcare is expected to impose a heavier financial burden on people’s lives. There are individuals in the community with ailments that, if corrected now, will lead to an improved life and assist in familial development. The people of Narok, like many others in Kenya, have suffered from reduced access to medical care, let alone the financial means to cater to surgeries. This camp will restore power to breadwinners, bring peace to caregivers, and put smiles on children’s faces.”

The free surgical camp is open to all residents of Narok and its surrounding areas like Bomet and Nakuru. Patients are encouraged to register early and obtain a pre-diagnosis at the three hospitals.

To register for the free surgical camp, individuals can contact Narok County Referral Hospital, the Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi via pr@rcnmagharibi.org or send a message to Dr. Langat 0725 159130 and Dr. Pallangyo 0708 229010.