The Equity Group Board has announced the appointed Moses Okoth Nyabanda, the Group’s Chief Finance and Strategy Execution Officer as the Acting Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya. The appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), following Gerald Warui’s request for early retirement.

Before joining Equity Group, Mr. Nyabanda was the Managing Director and Country Senior Partner for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Rwanda and a member of PwC Eastern Africa leadership team. While at PwC, he was responsible for driving operational efficiency including resource planning, digital transformation, innovation, and cost management at PwC Eastern Africa.

Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as a disciplined and thorough professional, demonstrating exceptional leadership in promoting robust control environments and productivity. The Equity Group Board has expressed confidence that under Mr. Nyabanda’s leadership, Equity Bank Kenya will continue to deliver sustainable profitable growth, while enhancing our customer value proposition and employee engagement.

Prior to his request for early retirement, Mr. Warui worked at Equity for over two decades in various positions including heading operations, customer service, HR and finally, as Managing Director.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and is also a Certified Public Accountant CPA (K), and a graduate of Advanced Management Program offered by IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain.