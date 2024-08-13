Shares

Inchcape Kenya has launched the 2024 BMW F 800 GS, F 900 GS, and F 900 GSA adventure motorcycles in Nairobi. The unveiling of the models took place at the Bikers Family Festival, an annual event organized by the Private Bikers Association.

The latest additions to the BMW adventure lineup offer improved performance, comfort, and rider assistance to create the ultimate on-road and off-road experience. The F 800 GS is powered by a robust 895cc parallel-twin engine producing 87 hp and 67 lb-ft of torque. With its lightweight design and off-road suspension, the F 800 GS provides agile handling for conquering trails while remaining comfortable on long highway journeys.

Stepping up in performance, the F 900 GS boasts a muscular 105 hp and 68.6 lb-ft of torque from the same 895cc engine, allowing for exhilarating acceleration both on and off the tarmac. The F 900 GS has shed over 14 kgs in weight compared to its predecessor thanks to the lighter swingarm, plastic fuel tank and Akrapovič exhaust can which make for improved handling.

The F 900 GSA takes adventure touring to another level with its long-range comfort and storage capabilities. The larger fuel tank allows riders to venture deeper into the wilderness. The F 900 GSA also incorporates the latest generation of BMW’s dynamic electronic suspension adjustment for optimized performance in any condition.

For the F 900 models, an optional Enduro Pro package tailors the bikes for serious off-road riding with extended suspension, an aluminium bash plate, and adjustable foot pegs. The Enduro and Enduro Pro riding modes optimize the bikes’ power delivery and ABS for loose surfaces.

Speaking during the launch event at the Bikers Family Festival in Nairobi, Inchcape Kenya Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Anne Wanyeki said, “The BMW GS models have been pioneers of adventure motorcycling for over 40 years, leading riders to discover the farthest corners of the world. The new 2024 adventure lineup continues this tradition by offering riders a blend of cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and a true sense of belonging within the broader BMW Motorrad family.”

“Inchcape Kenya is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience to our customers at every touchpoint. By providing comprehensive aftersales support for the new Adventure models, we aim to give riders the confidence to embark on adventures knowing we have their back,” added Wanyeki.