Kenya’s automotive industry is set to benefit from the entry of Inchcape in the motorcycle market.

Inchcape, a UK based multinational, is an automotive distributor, retailer, and a services company. In Africa, the company has dealerships in Kenya (Inchcape Kenya) and Ethiopia (MOENCO), with Kenya being a hub for 7 other African countries. Inchcape began its operation in Kenya in 2018 as Jaguar Land Rover dealers and later took over the BMW franchise.

Speaking at the official launch of BMW Motorrad (motorcycle) Showroom at One Africa Place Building, Westlands, Nairobi, Inchcape Kenya Managing Director Hussein Ibrahim said, “The entry of Inchcape in the market will ensure better service delivery as well provide better buying power to the consumer. Our goal is to ensure that we keep our customers first by providing them with the best services they can get. This state-of-the-art showroom with a variety of motorcycle models is the first step towards achieving this. One is able to touch and feel the bikes before making a purchase with test rides also available for clients.”

The BMW motorcycle is a premium product defined by its sleek design, power, performance, luxury, and comfort. This makes it a preference for many motorcycle racers and the biking community. Biking in Kenya is expanding, with the community constantly growing.

“We have experienced brand love from our customers and the growing biking enthusiasts because of our wide product range and the brand promise of bringing joy to clients through Modern technology,” added Ibrahim.

BMW Motorrad whose tagline is make life a ride, is part of the BMW product line that deals with the manufacture and design of motorcycles. The product line has a variety of motorcycle products to choose from depending on a person’s lifestyle and bike usage. They include Adventure bikes GS series, Sport bike (S1000 RR) and Urban mobility bike (C 400 X) among others.

“All spare parts will be made available to customers which will ease the pressure of having to source for and bring on their own which has been a pain point for many motorcycle riders. We will also as well provide trained technicians to provide expert support,” Ibrahim concluded.