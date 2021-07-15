Shares

Inchcape Kenya, in partnership with the Advanced Rider Training (ART) and Women Bikers Association, recently conducted a training exercise to equip bikers with key riding skills. The training focused on defensive riding skills and covered other aspects including acceleration, deceleration, and emergency braking. These techniques are meant to be applied in case of emergency situations on the road.

Defensive riding is a strategy that helps motorists including motorcycle riders to always be in control and not to be surprised by the actions of other motorists or riders. It is about observing, anticipating, planning and enabling a motorcycle rider to remain in a safe controllable situation.

Speaking at the training, Advanced Rider Training’s instructor Peter Wasike said, “Defensive riding is important; it is about ensuring the safety of the riders and that of other road users. These are important skills that any rider must have to calculate and avoid incidents that could cause harm or injury. Riders should know that they have advantages while on the road like height, position flexibility and the acceleration power that their machines provide.”

On his part, Inchcape Kenya Managing Director Hussein Ibrahim said, that the training was part of the company’s long-term strategy of ensuring that clients get value beyond purchase of BMW Motorrad products. He added that the training was meant to equip BMW Motorrad clients and other riders with key biking skills to ensure their safety and that of other motorists.

The training was part of value-add service offered to customers and key stakeholders of Inchcape Kenya.

The riders were taken through theory and practical sessions with Inchcape providing demonstration motorcycles including the BMW G 310 GS and BMW F 750 GS, drawn from BMW Motorrad product line. The demonstrator bikes were used to not only train the riders on how to apply the safety and defensive riding skills but to also expose them to the capability and safety features that BMW Motorrad bikes come equipped with.

BMW Motorrad is part of the BMW product line that deals with the manufacture and design of motorcycles. The product line has a variety of motorcycle products to choose from depending on a person’s lifestyle and bike usage. They include Adventure bikes GS series, Sport bike (S1000 RR) and Urban mobility bike (C 400 X) among others.